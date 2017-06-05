UK SURVEY SHOWS FORMER PRESIDENT DR JOYCE BANDA WAS BETTER THAN PETER MUTHARIKA

By Tapiwa Zulu 15/5/2017

The British Political survey has put Malawi Former President Her Excellency Dr Joyce Banda as the most successful leader than current president Peter Mutharika.

According to the survey UK Centrist Data Dr Joyce Banda’s achievements while in office were far ahead of current President Peter Mutharika whom the survey conducted under the auspices of University of Cambridge described as, ” not efficient. He has had three years of under achievement mainly due to corruption and theft of public funds by the ministers who are not facing the law which has let the country down.”



The survey said, ” With Joyce Banda the public had faith in government because she was transparent and promoted transparency in all government practices unlike the current president.”

The survey comes at the moment when Peter Mutharika is caught with dilemma between seeing the rule of law or siding with his long time friend and former minister Dr George Chaponda who was found with illegal money from Cashgate in his house amounting to billions of kwachas meant for developments and fighting hunger.