Prophet Bushiri globalises gospel, charity: Takes Central America’s Island of Nicaragua by storm

By staff reporter

Leader of the Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) Prophet Shepherd Bushiri this week added another step of globalising his ministry and charity through a successful three-day revival tour to Central America’s Island nation of Nicaragua.



Nicaragua is the largest country in the Central American isthmus, bordered by Honduras to the north, the Caribbean to the east, Costa Rica to the south, and the Pacific Ocean to the west.

Fresh from 14 Days of Change prayer season at ECG headquarters in Pretoria, South Africa, and also successful deliverance services in Nigeria and Cameroon, Prophet Bushiri flew to Nicaragua on Monday where, among others, he held door-to-door prayer service, a crusade and, also, engaged in charity.

In an interview, the Prophet said it is always spiritually enriching to be preaching the gospel to every corner of the globe so that not even a single soul, as the Bible says, is left out.

During the revival in the 6 million populated nation of Nicaragua, the Prophet engaged in door-to-door ministry where he preached and also gave food to the poor.

He maintained his usual message of calling everyone to love one another and pray for one another even more.

“When God was calling me to serve Him, He taught me to go into the world and do well. But more importantly, to go into the world and do good. It is my prayer God uses me to do more good to others,” said the Prophet, popularly known as Major One.

The multi-ethnic nation of Nicaragua includes indigenous people such as Europeans, Africans and Asians. The main language is Spanish. The country is a representative democratic republic.

The biological diversity, warm tropical climate and active volcanoes make Nicaragua an increasingly popular tourist destination.