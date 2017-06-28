MZIMBA SOUTH EAST COMMUNITIES ANGERED BY MP CHIHAURA SHABA OVER THEFT OF CDF FUNDS

By Ivyone Mphande

Communities in Mzimba South East are baying for the head of their member of parliament, Rabson Chihaula Shaba who reports say has misappropriated millions of Constituency Development Fund (CDF) meant for schools, bridges and other social infrastructure.

According to documents sourced from Mbelwa District Council, Mzimba South East was allocated around K12 million just like all the 11 constituencies in the district. As per procedure a tracking mechanism was put in place to see whether projects on paper were materialized on the ground by members of parliament.

Shaba has among other things eaten money meant for a boat at Kabuwa school to help pupils cross some river on their way to and from school, purchase of construction material at Moyoka, Makonje, Senga, Kapita, Kachere and Mkunguni schools.



The misappropriation of CDF funds has angered many of Chihaula’s relatives and supporters who are demanding concrete answers from him.



Realizing that the damage made was enormous, some of his committee members have asked him to forward to intended projects materials that he hoarded at his house. This they are doing to limit the damage that has already been done and there are strong indications that Chihaura won’t make it to Parliament come 2019 due to his loss of trust with the constituents.