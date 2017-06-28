MALAWI ON FIRE: PRIMARY SCHOOL CHILDREN BRING COUNTRY TO STANDSTILL OVER TEACHERS’ UNPAID DUES

By Staff Reporter

No one can dispute that Malawi right now is on fire left, right and centre. The centre cannot hold anymore.

Primary school children have put the country under siege. They are blocking roads and stoning vehicles across the country while exchanging stones and teargas with police. It is a sad sight but one that could have been avoided had government showed commitment towards better education for all.

Over 70,000 teachers have downed tools to protests failure by government to give them leave grants as per their dues. For a whole week now children are left unattended and lessons have come to a complete halt.



To make matters worse government seems not to care. They are shifting blame across ministries and State House with no tangible solution in sight.

Education Minister Emmanuel Fabiano is quiet and has not offered direction at all. This is also the case with the standoff at Malawi’s largest university college, Chancellor College in Zomba where students have not been in class for seven months now.

On the other hand Finance Minister Goodal Gondwe has resorted to lies in trying to coax Teachers Union of Malawi back to negotiation table. Gondwe told Parliament last week that government has sent money to district councils to pay the striking teachers but this was not true at all.

The teachers union was angered by this and told its members to stay away from work for as long as government plays hide and seek.

Teachers who heavily supported the Democratic Progressive Party during 2014 elections are now showing signs of rebellion towards their former masters. 2019 is likely to be a different story because everyone has now felt enough pain.