LUNZU PUPILS BLOCK M1 ROAD, STONING VEHICLES AS GOVERNMENT FAILS TO PAY TEACHERS

By Lizzie Phindu 13/6/17

Scores of Primary school pupils from Lunzu and surrounding areas have blocked the M1 road along the Lunzu area, chanting anti-government songs and stoning vehicles.

Currently no vehicle is passing through the area and police have just arrived at the scene to control the situation.

The pupils are protesting against teachers’ strike and are demanding that government pay the teachers now.



The pupils are chanting “we also want to drive vehicles one day, so no vehicle will pass here until our teachers’ strike is called off and we are back to school.

Police using teargas to despense them. Goverment has made many unfulfilled promises to pay teachers and now teachers say enough is enough