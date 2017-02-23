JOYCE BANDA INVITED BY FELLOW WORLD LEADERS FOR AN ECONOMIC GROWTH SUMMIT

By Susan Gama 27/8/2015

Former Malawi President Dr Joyce Banda will attend a World Summit to promote economic growth for poor nations. Dr Joyce Banda will be joined by the USA Former President Bill Clinton, King Abdullah of Jordan, Israel Prime Minister and many other world dignitaries.



CGI America brings together leaders from the business, philanthropic, NGO, and government sectors to develop solutions for economic growth, long-term competitiveness, and social mobility in the United States.

CGI America’s annual convening is designed to be a working meeting that promotes collaboration and actionable ideas.

In addition to attending Plenary Sessions and networking events, meeting attendees join one of ten topic-specific Working Groups that each meet multiple times throughout the conference. Since the first meeting in 2011, CGI America attendees have made more than 500 Commitments to Action, which have already improved the lives of nearly 2.4 million people.

According the press release the invitation for Dr Banda is a recognition of her exemplary leadership and commitment to uplift the lives of the poor.