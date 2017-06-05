JB ATTENDS WOMEN LEADERS FORUM IN NEW YORK

By Staff Reporter 3rd June 2017

Former Malawi President Dr Joyce Banda was this week in New York attending the Women Leaders Forum for Africa’s Transformation- Launch of the African Women Leaders Network, organized by UN Women, African Union, and the German government.

Among the event schedule was a dinner debate, featuring UN, African Union and government officials.



Dr Banda was given the platform to speak on the panel “Creating space for African Women Leadership: Towards an African Women Leaders Network.” Hundreds of delegates from different countries attended and the audience gave her a standing ovation in recognition of her speech on women leadership and development.

She lauded the event as a timely and essential platform from which African women can transform the continent’s development goals in line with similar global agenda.



“It is great reconnecting with my sisters and meeting inspirational women from Africa!” She said.