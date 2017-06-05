JAPAN RECOGNISED HER EXCELLENCY DR JOYCE BANDA AS THE MOST SUCCESSFUL LEADER.

By Lean Lipita 15/5/2017

The deeds of a good person can never be hidden, this is true with former Malawi President Dr Joyce Banda.

Today the world honoured Her Excellency Dr Joyce Banda with the highest honour in Japan. This was on the 13th of May where the Former President Dr. Joyce Banda received The Global Women Leadership Award from the Global Summit of Women in Tokyo, Japan.



Earlier on the same day she had a meeting with the former Prime Minister of Japan HE Fukuda.The three day meeting of the Global Summit of Women was opened by the Prime Minister of Japan HE Abbe.