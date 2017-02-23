APM LASTED 30 MINS ON NIGHT OF PRAYER THEN FELL FAST ASLEEP AND WAS EVACUATED

By Tabitha Tembo 2/4/2016

We can reveal that Malawi President Peter Mutharika’s night of prayer was just a joke that lasted 30 mins as he collapsed on a chair snoring in the middle of people praying.

Sources have said, ” He thought he could compete with TB Joshua but his body was very weak that aides have to remove him, this is a lesson that you don’t compete with men of God.”



Other sources revealed Mutharika’s envoy Bishop Khoviwa went to speak to TB Joshua to pray and reverse the curse of Mutharika’s critical illness but the prophet told them it’s too late that’s why Mutharika got angry shouting, “am not dying!”

We can also reveal Mutharika is planning to eliminate his political opponents through thuggery and assassinations by having meetings with well known thugs and paying them money to intimidate the opposition.