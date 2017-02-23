USA JOINS GERMANY, NO MORE AID TO MALAWI AS LONG AS PETER MUTHARIKA IS PREVENTING AUDIT OF 2005-2011 THEFT BY DPP

By Susan Gama 28/8/15

The USA Government has told Malawi Government there will be no aid to the poverty stricken nation until government cooperates with the forensic audit and the truth about theft of documents concerning the looting of 577 Billion kwacha is known.

A statement issued through the USA Embassy said, ” We are very concerned with Malawi government just like our development partners Germany and the rest of Europe. It seems Malawi officials are involved in the theft of documents about the audit. This is an attack on the donors but mostly the Malawians who rely on donor funds. We are not convinced enough had been done but we are convicted government is more worried about political implications of cashgate between 2005 and 2011 than letting justice prevail.”



The statement came after combined efforts of FBI and European auditors reveal Peter Mutharika is the main person who masterminded the looting of hundreds of billions of kwachas and he is trying all his best to destroy evidence by sending thugs to steal any document or computers about 577 billion kwacha.

A source from government revealed the day before the house of a Germany diplomat was robbed on 27th July, thugs belonging to Peter Mutharika led by Dausi entered the Germany embassy offices at night and went through documents and computers after pretending to be contractors who would be fixing the lights and solar. The source said,” This is what infuriated Germany and that’s why they are disappointed with corrupt president Peter Mutharika because he is behaving below the standard of a state president.”